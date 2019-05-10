Honda slims down, Uber goes public, trimming VW's lineup: What's New @ The Car Connection

Honda to dial back option, trim, and color combinations on its cars

Future Honda vehicles will come in fewer color and trim combinations as the automaker seeks to reduce the complexity of building cars for all markets globally.

Lyft to let riders hail Waymo self-driving taxis from its app

Lyft users in the Phoenix area may soon be able to hail a self-driving car from Google's Waymo division directly from the ride-sharing service's smartphone app.

Cities react to ruling against chalking parked cars

Cities in the U.S. have had different reactions to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit's ruling in April that tire chalking—a practice used for decades to enforce parking limits—is unconstitutional.

Uber acquires Middle East ridesharing firm Careem

From Motor Authority:

Uber prices IPO at $45, valuing company at $82B

Ride-hailing giant Uber announced late on Thursday that it has priced its initial public offering at $45 per share, which is at the lower end of the expected price range of between $44 and $50 but still enough to value the company at $82.4 billion.

Slug bug is still a hit: The game outlasts the Volkswagen Beetle that inspired it

When the final Final Edition Volkswagen Beetle comes off the line this June, one thing is sure to outlive the iconic car: the game of punch buggy.

Gruppe5 Motorsport plans an 800-hp V-10-powered BMW 2002

Gruppe5 Motorsport may be a new kid on the block when it comes to tuning and modifications, but it sure knows how to grab attention. The Indiana-based company plans to build an 800-horsepower, V-10-powered BMW 2002.

Volkswagen 8-car MEB electric-car lineup

From Green Car Reports:

Report: VW might offload niche brands, nix electric sports car platform

Volkswagen's transformation from the world's leading maker of diesel cars to focusing on electrics isn't coming cheap.

Automakers try to wave Colorado off a California-style EV mandate

After Colorado jumped on board California's Zero Emissions ship in January, automakers apparently weren't happy.

Big deals arrive on 2019 Chevy Volt: Get one while you can

In an effort to clear out the last of its inventory, General Motors has added the Chevrolet Volt to its list of models eligible for an 18-percent discount off sticker price this month.