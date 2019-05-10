2019 Mazda 3 earns top marks from IIHS

The redesigned 2019 Mazda 3 sedan and hatchback models earned Top Safety Picks following IIHS crash tests, the insurance industry-funded testing agency said Thursday..

The IIHS put both versions of the redesigned Mazda 3 through its slew of tests, and both the sedan and hatchback aced each crash test, including the driver- passenger-side small overlap evaluations that simulate impact with an object such as a utility pole. The 3 earned the highest rating of "Good."

For the IIHS to name a vehicle a Top Safety Pick, the model must score a "Good" rating in the driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests, as well as a "Good" or "Acceptable" rating in the passenger-side small overlap front test. It must also receive a "Superior" rating for front-crash prevention and either "Good" or "Acceptable" headlights.

2019 Mazda 3

The Mazda 3 hatchback earned a "Superior" rating for its front-crash prevention technology that comes standard, while the sedan earned the rating with the same technology that's optional. The IIHS found the cars avoided collisions at 12 mph and 25 mph, and their forward-collision warnings meet NHTSA criteria.

Both the sedan and hatchback walked away with "Acceptable" headlight ratings across all trim levels. Headlight performance from the base and top-of-the-line models will be similar, and only the base model comes without high beam assist. Only the headlights kept the compact cars from earning a Top Safety Pick+, which requires a "Good" rating.