FCA diesel settlement, BMW M8, GM's Ohio assembly plant: What's New @ The Car Connection

Jeep Grand Cherokee, Ram 1500 diesel owners eligible for up to $3,075 in settlement

Owners of Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 models fitted with a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 engine will be eligible for up to $3,075 because their vehicles did not comply with federal emissions regulations. A federal judge Friday approved the $307.5 million between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and owners.

Google Assistant turns smartphones into infotainment systems

Drivers won't have to upgrade to a new car with a big screen and the latest hardware to use certain functions similar to Google's Android Auto.

Uber, Lyft drivers strike over low wages, limited benefits

Frequent Uber and Lyft users may have a more difficult time hailing a ride this week as drivers go on strike to protest low pay.

2020 BMW M8 prototype

From Motor Authority:

First details on the BMW M8

BMW isn't taking its time with additional variants of its revived 8-Series. Coupe and convertible versions have already been revealed, and soon there will be a more practical 8-Series Gran Coupe liftback sedan and high-performance M8 as well.

Unique McLaren Senna honors F1 legend's iconic Marlboro livery

For many motorsport aficionados, it doesn't get much better than two colors: red and white. Those are the Marlboro livery colors the late Ayrton Senna championed as he won the 1988 Formula One World Championship with McLaren and the MP4/4 race car. One new McLaren Senna owner decided to dedicate his build slot to the Brazilian racing legend with the exact same colors.

GM Lordstown, Ohio, factory

From Green Car Reports:

Trump tweets that Workhorse electric truckmaker may take over Ohio GM plant (Updated)

President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that Cincinnati-based startup electric truckmaker Workhorse may buy GM's Lordstown, Ohio, factory.

VW names fully electric hatchback ID 3, starts taking deposits in Europe

The Volkswagen ID hatchback due to go on sale in Europe this year, at last, has a name: ID 3. And in Europe, as of today, it’s available for order.

Big deals arrive on 2019 Chevy Volt: Get one while you can

In an effort to clear out the last of its inventory, General Motors has added the Chevrolet Volt to its list of models eligible for an 18 percent discount off sticker price this month.