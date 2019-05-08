Android Auto revamp, AMG 53 deep dive, first Mercedes-Benz EQC built: What's New @ The Car Connection

Google redesigns Android Auto with cleaner look

Google will usher in a sleeker look for Android Auto this summer, the technology company announced on Monday.

China to begin exporting used cars

The Chinese government has approved the exportation of used cars for the first time as it seeks to jump-start its new-car market.

AMG 53 Deep Dive

From Motor Authority:

AMG 53 deep dive: Mercedes-AMG's straight shot at hybrid performance throws a few curves

The AMG 53 Series looks to the past for its future in the Mercedes-Benz lineup.

Honda e: A minimalist name for Honda's minimalist EV

Honda's new electric city car based on adorable Urban EV concept first shown in 2017 will be known simply as the Honda e, a fitting name for a vehicle whose design appears to have been shaped by minimalism more than anything else.

Hyundai Veloster N spied with quick-shifting dual-clutch transmission

Rumors in March 2018 that the Hyundai Veloster N would offer a dual-clutch automatic transmission were right.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Edition 1886

From Green Car Reports:

First Mercedes-Benz EQC rolls off assembly line in Germany

German automakers have all said they will go all-in on electric cars, Yet so far, few have actually arrived, with the Audi E-tron trickling into a few U.S. dealerships last week.

Lincoln plug-in hybrids and EVs are part of its renewal, not just for California

Lincoln, the brand that had trouble in the Aughts escaping its rented-tux Town Car—and a different era of American luxury involving curb feelers and more ashtrays than cupholders—is preparing to electrify in new ways. Plug-in hybrid versions of the fully redesigned 2020 Aviator and 2020 Corsair crossovers are due at dealerships later this year. A fully electric vehicle, closely related to Ford’s performance-themed EV, is expected in 2021; and there will be others.

Report says Fiat Chrysler emissions deal worth $2 billion to Tesla

Analysts should no longer be worried about whether Tesla has enough cash to meet its immediate needs.