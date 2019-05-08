Jeep Grand Cherokee, Ram 1500 diesel owners eligible for up to $3,075 in EPA settlement

Owners of Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 models fitted with a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 engine will be eligible for up to $3,075 because their vehicles did not comply with federal emissions regulations. A federal judge on Friday approved the settlement last week after Jeep and Ram parent Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced the $307.5 million deal with the EPA in January.

Owners will need have FCA dealers replace the vehicles' catalytic converters by May 3, 2021, to be eligible for their share of the settlement. The catalytic converter recall will remedy the vehicles' emissions equipment to bring the Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 models with the diesel engine, which FCA markets as EcoDiesel, into compliance with federal regulations.

Owners must file for compensation from the settlement by February 3, 2021 at www.EcoDieselSettlement.com.

About 100,000 vehicles are affected by the recall and associated settlement. Specifically, the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 models range from the 2014 to 2016 model years.

Previous owners and lessees of the affected vehicles are also eligible for compensation, though their share is $990. Previous owners and lessees have until August 1, 2019, to submit claims for compensation. Unlike the Volkswagen diesel scandal, FCA will not buy back any of the Jeeps and Rams since and will instead update them to comply with regulations.

The settlement's approval comes after federal regulators announced the automaker will also recall 850,000 Dodge and Chrysler cars from the 2011-2016 model years for excess emissions. FCA will not be fined for the latest recall, but owners will need to bring affected vehicles to a dealership for a new catalytic converter.