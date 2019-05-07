GM truck recall, Buick design update, FCA's diesel emissions settlement: What's New @ The Car Connection

Fire risk prompts Chevrolet, GMC to recall 324K heavy-duty pickup trucks

General Motors last week issued a recall for 324,266 Chevrolet and GMC heavy-duty pickup trucks because they could catch fire.

New transmission bumps 2020 Hyundai Accent to EPA-rated 41 mpg on the highway

The 2020 Hyundai Elantra will add a fuel-saving continuously variable automatic transmission for the new year, according to certification data posted to the EPA's website last week. The new transmission bumps the 2020 Accent's fuel economy to 33 mpg city, 41 highway, 36 combined, up considerably from the 28/38/32 mpg rating with last year's 6-speed automatic transmission.

NHTSA investigates Mazda CX-9 for unintended airbag deployment

The NHTSA has opened an investigation into the Mazda CX-9 crossover SUV after two reports of airbags deploying unexpectedly while the vehicles were moving.

2019 Buick Regal Avenir

From Motor Authority:

Free from Opel tie-up, Buick readies new design language

For the latter part of this decade, Buicks were Opels and Opels were Buicks. (See: Regal, Cascada, Verano, Encore.) Yet, in 2017, General Motors completed the sale of Opel and its sister brand, Vauxhall, to French automaker PSA Group.

First photo of McLaren GT drops ahead of May 15 reveal

McLaren is working on a new, more usable type of supercar to be called the GT, and the firm Tuesday confirmed that the covers will come off May 15.

Mercedes-AMG will build cars in China for the first time

Looking to grow its market share among performance buyers, Mercedes-AMG cars will be built in China for the first time in the automaker's history. Parent-company Daimler said it will build cars there by the end of this year.

2016 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel HFE

From Green Car Reports:

Settlement pays Jeep Grand Cherokee, Ram 1500 diesel owners up to $3,075

In a settlement between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the EPA, owners of Jeep and Ram trucks with the EcoDiesel V-6 engine can claim up to $3,075.

Lincoln plug-in hybrids and EVs are part of its renewal, not just for California

Lincoln, the brand that had trouble in the Aughts escaping its rented-tux Town Car—and a different era of American luxury involving curb feelers and more ashtrays than cupholders—is preparing to electrify in new ways. Plug-in hybrid versions of the fully redesigned 2020 Aviator and 2020 Corsair crossovers are due at dealerships later this year. A fully electric vehicle, closely related to Ford’s performance-themed EV, is expected in 2021; and there will be others.

Electrify America releases new pricing plans and mobile app

A new debate is raging in the electric-car and charging communities: Whether electric-car drivers should pay for charging like gas, by the kilowatt-hour; or like parking, by the minute.