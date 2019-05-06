2020 Hyundai Accent, Hellcat-powered Dodge Durango Pursuit, EV battery delays: What's New @ The Car Connection

New transmission bumps 2020 Hyundai Accent to EPA-rated 41 mpg on the highway

The 2020 Hyundai Elantra will add a fuel-saving continuously variable transmission (CVT) for the new year, according to certification data posted to the EPA's website last week. The new transmission bumps the 2020 Accent's fuel economy to 33 mpg city, 41 highway, 36 combined, up considerably from the 28/38/32 mpg rating with last year's 6-speed automatic transmission.

Florida could legalize fully self-driving cars

Florida may be the next state to make self-driving cars without a backup driver legal on its roads.

2020 Toyota Prius Prime lineup expands, adds Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa compatibility

The 2020 Toyota Prius Prime will come standard with Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa compatibility, and owners of the hybrid will now be able to bring an extra passenger along for the ride.

Dodge Durango SRT Pursuit concept

From Motor Authority:

Dodge built a 797-hp Durango police SUV with the heart of a Hellcat Redeye

This year's One Lap of America runs from May 4-11 and Dodge has joined the fun with a very special concept based on the Durango SRT Pursuit.

2020 BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe teased ahead of June reveal

BMW has confirmed the reveal of the new 8-Series Gran Coupe at a BMW Group press presentation set to take place in Munich in June. Sales of the svelte 4-door will follow in the fall.

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R spy shots and video

The Volkswagen R performance division looks to be readying a new addition to its lineup based on the Tiguan small SUV.

2019 Nissan Leaf

From Green Car Reports:

Could battery lawsuits, material shortages delay some EVs?

Shortages of raw materials for batteries, as well as a new lawsuit among battery suppliers, may lead to delays in some upcoming electric cars.

1960 Henney Kilowatt electric car was a junction box of 20th century future

If your historical knowledge of electric cars goes back to the first Tesla Roadster, the GM EV1 or, perhaps, one of the many intriguing manufacturer conversions from the 1980s or ‘90s, you have many decades of what-ifs to catch up on.

EVgo launches first curbside fast chargers

With wires running along almost every street in America where cars drive, putting EV chargers along the curb would seem a natural enough place to put them.