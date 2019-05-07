Fire risk prompts Chevrolet, GMC to recall 324K heavy duty pickup trucks

General Motors last week issued a recall for 324,266 Chevrolet and GMC heavy duty pickup trucks because they could catch fire.

Both the 2017-2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD and 3500HD and GMC Sierra 2500HD and 3500HD heavy duty pickups with the optional engine-block heater could be at risk of a short circuit. Only trucks with the 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel V-8 engine are part of the recall. GM said in documents released by the NHTSA documents last week that the short circuit could damage engine components, and in rare cases, start a fire in the engine compartment. Per the automaker, 205,812 Silverado 2500 and 3500 trucks are affected and another 117,078 Sierra 2500 and 3500 are affected.

The same recall also applies to the 2019 model year Silverado 4500, 5500, and 6500 heavy-duty trucks, though only 1,336 of those ultra-heavy duty trucks are included.

The short circuit may occur if the engine-block heater develops a coolant leak. The coolant may come in contact with with the terminals while the heater is plugged into a power source. GM also said the short circuit could happen if the heater cable itself is chafed due to "improper routing or storage." Owners may notice smoke from the engine-block heater, tripped breakers or vehicle fuses, or block-heater coolant pooling under the vehicle. The heater itself may also simply not work as well. GM said that its root-analysis cause of the defect is ongoing.

There is not a remedy available for the recall yet. GM will update owners with the information when it discovers just why the trucks could catch fire. The automaker notified dealers of the upcoming recall on April 26, but a date for when owners will receive notification is to be determined.