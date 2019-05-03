2020 Acura RDX, Chinese crossover SUV headed to U.S., 2020 Toyota Prius Prime announced: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Acura RDX crossover SUV launches for $38,595

The 2020 Acura RDX goes on sale this week for $38,595, an increase of $200, the automaker said Wednesday.

Waymo shows how its self-driving cars avoid cyclists

Waymo's self-driving cars can recognize many types of shared road users, but the company on Wednesday specifically highlighted how its technology avoids cyclists.

Frugal 2019 Kia Niro to cost $24,485

The 2019 Kia Niro is an affordable hybrid that will start at $24,485 including a $995 destination charge.

2018 Zotye T600

From Motor Authority:

China's Zotye prepares to enter US by 2021 with T600 crossover

Are Americans ready to accept Chinese car brands? We'll find out soon enough as another Chinese automaker has announced its intention to enter the United States.

2020 Nissan Titan spy shots

Nissan is slated to unveil an updated Titan full-size pickup truck later this year and we've just spotted a camouflaged prototype.

2020 Hyundai Ioniq arrives with more power, range for electric model

Hyundai on Thursday unveiled an updated version of its Ioniq family of hybrid and electric cars.

2017 Toyota Prius Prime, Dallas, Texas

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Toyota Prius Prime gains seating for 5, Apple CarPlay, revamped lineup

The 2020 Toyota Prius Prime plug-in hybrid gains some important functionality, even though some of the key specifications for range and efficiency haven't changed.

Electric car hopeful Nio closes California office amid layoffs

Chinese electric-car startup Nio announced Thursday that it will close an office in California and lay off 70 workers, according to a report in The Verge.

Tesla raising cash after sluggish start to 2019, and Elon Musk is buying big–Update

Tesla announced Thursday that the company would offer $650 million in stock and $1.35 billion in bonds in a bid to boost the automaker's coffers after disappointing first-quarter results.