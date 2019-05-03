2020 Toyota Prius Prime lineup expands, adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto compatibility

The 2020 Toyota Prius Prime will come standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and owners of the hybrid will now be able to bring an extra passenger.

Last year's model sat just four passengers, but this year's 2020 Prius Prime has five seats.

Buyers shopping the plug-in segment, which shrunk earlier this year with the demise of the Chevrolet Volt, will find the 2020 Prius Prime for $28,530 including a $930 destination charge.

The $300 price bump over last year loads buyers with newly standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability and two additional USB ports. Toyota also said the 2020 Prius Prime swaps out last year's white interior trim for black interior accents, plus a middle seat for the rear bench where last year's model had a small console. Other small changes include relocated seat heater buttons for front passengers and a new sun visor extender.

Toyota ditched the Plus, Premium, and Advanced trim hierarchy from 2019 and instead will implement a base Prius Prime LE, XLE, and Limited grades. The XLE will start at $30,430 and the Limited tops things off with a $34,430 price. The XLE sees the largest price bump over last year's comparable Premium trim and costs $450 more, while the Limited costs $150 more than last year's Advanced trim.

The powertrain will still provide drivers with 54 mpg combined and a 25-mile electric driving range. Toyota said the plug-in hybrid will go 640 miles on a single tank and charge. Buyers can join the frugal life with the 2020 Prius Prime when the model reaches dealerships this summer.