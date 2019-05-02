2019 VW Arteon driven, Lexus CT replacement, LA Green New Deal: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Volkswagen Arteon review

The 2019 VW Arteon is a mid-size sedan that straddles the line between mainstream and luxury, with a stylish body that disguises its impressive utility.

Diesel-powered 2020 Chevy Equinox, GMC Terrain ditch AWD

General Motors will drop all-wheel drive from its diesel-fueled 2020 Chevrolet Equinox and 2020 GMC Terrain crossover SUVs.

Smart to leave US market after 2019

The Smart city car experiment in the U.S. will conclude at the end of this year. Daimler, the parent company of Smart and Mercedes-Benz, will pull its its tiny cars from the U.S. and Canadian markets after the 2019 model year.

2018 Lexus CT 200h F-Sport

From Motor Authority:

Lexus to replace CT with a model smaller than the UX crossover

Lexus is working on a replacement for its CT compact hatch, a senior executive confirmed.

The Ford Excursion is still alive and it's available with six doors

The last Ford Excursion rolled off the assembly line in 2005, but one Oklahoma-based shop hasn't let the hulking SUV die.

2020 Honda Civic Type R spy shots and video

The current-generation Honda Civic Type R only arrived for 2017 but an updated version will arrive in the coming year, as evidenced by camouflaged prototypes spotted testing at the Nürburgring.

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car in Maven car-sharing fleet, Los Angeles [photo: Dan MacMedan fo

From Green Car Reports:

LA Green New Deal targets 80 percent EVs, less driving

As Washington DC waffles on developing a Green New Deal—or works to torpedo it altogether—LA's environmentalist mayor, Eric Garcetti, signed off on a local Green New Deal for the city on Monday.

Tesla raising cash after sluggish start to 2019, and Elon Musk is buying big

Tesla announced Thursday that the company would offer $650 million in stock and $1.35 billion in bonds in a bid to boost the automaker's coffers after disappointing first quarter results.

2020 BMW 7-Series plug-in hybrid rated just 16 electric miles

Although the gigantic new twin-kidney grille might be the most eye-catching addition to BMW’s flagship luxury 7-Series, the model in the lineup that’s gone through the most change might well be the one with a charge port: the 745e xDrive plug-in hybrid.