Frugal 2019 Kia Niro to cost $24,485

The 2019 Kia Niro is an affordable hybrid that will start at $24,485 including a $995 destination charge, Kia said last week.

The base price reflects the cost of a Niro FE trim, which ticks the boxes for basic motoring. Inside the wagon-like crossover is a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, dual-zone automatic climate control, and cloth upholstery. Every Niro Hybrid model features a 1.6-liter inline-4 engine paired with a single electric motor for a total of 144 horsepower. Many entry-level buyers may find themselves looking at a Niro LX trim, which unlocks various options such as Kia's active safety systems as part of the Advanced Technology Package.

The package equips the Niro with a few more comforts such as a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear selector, plus LED daytime running lights and fog lights. The LX trim starts at $24,895, while the Advanced Technology Package adds $1,450 to the price.

Niro models fitted with EX trimmings (starting at $27,395) receive more standard goodies such as heated front seats with cloth and leather trim, active safety features as standard equipment, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. An EX-specific Technology Package adds more active safety features and a power driver's seat with lumbar support for another $1,950. The EX model is also eligible to add the Premium Package, which overhauls the interior with better materials and luxurious elements. Buyers will find heated and cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel, 8.0-inch touchscreen, premium audio, and more for an extra $5,300.

The Niro trims top out with the S Touring (previously called the Graphite Edition) and Touring variants, which will set buyers back $29,795 and $33,245, respectively. Both trims feature the comforts found in the Premium Package as standard among other options.

The 2019 Niro is now in dealers.