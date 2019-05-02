2020 Acura RDX crossover SUV launches for $38,595

The 2020 Acura RDX goes on sale nationally this week for $38,595, the automaker said Wednesday.

The starting price creeps up only $200 for the 2020 model year, which reflects no major changes after a redesign last year. All prices include a mandatory $995 destination charge. The $38,595 figure will put drivers behind the wheel of a front-wheel-drive RDX with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine that makes 272 horsepower. Standard equipment on all RDX models includes AcuraWatch, the brand's active safety feature bundle, panoramic moonroof, Acura's Jewel LED headlights, sport seats, and a touchpad-based infotainment system with a 10.2-inch screen. A power liftgate is also standard.

Buyers will find only one change for 2020: the addition of a new Platinum White exterior color choice.

The price climbs accordingly when moving through the trim hierarchy. An RDX with the Technology Package costs $41,795, while the racier A-Spec package will set buyers back $44,795. The range-topping Advanced Package costs $46,695. Each trim shows a $200 price increase, save for the Advanced Package, which only increases by $100 for the new model year.

Opting for all-wheel drive adds $2,000 to each trim level, putting an all-wheel drive RDX with the Advanced Package at $48,695. Thus, the most expensive RDX buyers will find before any additional options will top out at $48,695 for an Advanced Package model with SH-AWD. That price nets buyers heated and cooled front seats, leather upholstery, and an ELS-branded audio system.