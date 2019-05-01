Smart to exit US market, 2020 Jaguar XE driven, GM electric pickup truck: What's New @ The Car Connection

Smart to leave US market after 2019

The Smart city car experiment in the U.S. will conclude at the end of this year.

Toyota will retrofit 2018 Camry, Sienna with Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa compatibility

2018 Toyota Camry and Sienna owners can take their cars to dealers to have Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa compatibility retrofitted, the automaker said last week.

2019 Honda Accord vs. 2019 Toyota Camry: Compare Cars

Few rivalries among automakers are as long-standing and deeply entrenched as the feud between the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry sedans.

2020 Jaguar XE

From Motor Authority:

First drive review: The 2020 Jaguar XE puts gravity on hold

We’ve said it in so many ways, but it bears repeating: The sport sedan is in full wane. BMW’s X3 is a better 3-Series, the GLC’s our favorite C-Class, and Jaguar’s I-Pace points to the future of electric transportation.

Mid-engine 2020 Chevy Corvette will debut in California

We received confirmation in April that Chevrolet will reveal its redesigned 2020 Corvette on July 18, and now we know just where it will happen.

New Land Rover Defender will be built in Slovakia

It will be a sad day for the folks at Jaguar Land Rover's plant in Solihull, United Kingdom, as the automaker on Tuesday confirmed that the redesigned Defender coming later this year will skip the nameplate's traditional home in favor of a new plant in Slovakia.

2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali

From Green Car Reports:

GM CEO confirms plans to build Chevy or GMC electric pickup truck

General Motors CEO Mary Barra confirmed Tuesday in a call with investors what rumors had long predicted: The automaker will build an electric pickup.

Audi E-tron electric SUV gets discounts just as it goes on sale

Just as the 2019 E-tron SUV starts arriving at dealerships, Audi is already offering big discounts on them.

Smart no more: Why the end of the Fortwo has been a long time coming

Daimler’s Smart brand has announced that it’s pulled the plug on the U.S. sales of its only model, the Fortwo, which went all-electric just one model year ago.