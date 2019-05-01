Diesel-powered 2020 Chevy Equinox, GMC Terrain ditch AWD

2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Sean Szymkowski Sean Szymkowski Contributor
May 1, 2019

General Motors drop all-wheel drive from its diesel-fueled 2020 Chevrolet Equinox and 2020 GMC Terrain crossover SUVs. 

CarsDirect reported Monday that crossovers with the 1.6-liter turbodiesel engine will only be offered with front-wheel drive. A Chevrolet spokesman confirmed the news and said all-wheel drive was in low demand, which prompted the automaker to scale back to front-wheel drive-only configurations. 

READ THIS: Meet the 40 mpg 2018 Chevrolet Equinox crossover

The 2018 Equinox diesel is rated at 28 mpg city, 39 mpg highway, and 32 mpg combined with front-wheel drive, according to the EPA. With all-wheel drive, the figures remain identical save for a 38 mpg highway rating. Perhaps the extra $3,800 Chevy and GMC charge to add AWD turned away buyers.

Those in search of a diesel-powered crossover with all-wheel drive will need to look to Mazda. The brand introduced the long-awaited CX-5 diesel at the 2019 New York International Auto Show in April. However, it will cost buyers a lot more than an Equinox or Terrain. The CX-5 diesel will only be offered in the range-topping Signature trim with all-wheel drive exclusively, which puts its base price at $42,045.

Both of the Chevy and GMC also return far better fuel economy than the Mazda, too, which the EPA estimates at an unimpressive 27/30/28 mpg. 

