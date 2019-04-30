Odometer rollbacks, Mid-engine 2020 C8 Corvette, 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid: What's New @ The Car Connection

Odometer rollback still a big problem even in the digital age

Odometer tampering remains a major concern even though automakers switched from analog to digital displays years ago.

51K Honda Odyssey minivans recalled over rollaway risk

About 51,000 Honda Odyssey minivans have been recalled to fix a fault that could cause them to roll away even after their transmissions are shifted to park, according to government filings released last week by the NHTSA.

2019 Jeep Renegade, Fiat 500X crossover SUVs recalled for airbag issue

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has recalled about 25,000 2019 Fiat 500X and 2019 Jeep Renegade sub-compact SUV to fix an issue that could prevent their airbags from deploying correctly.

Mid-engine C8 Corvette at NCM Bash

From Motor Authority:

GM really wants fans to know the mid-engine C8 2020 Chevy Corvette is coming

Those attending the National Corvette Museum Bash this past weekend received a surprise visit from a special car: the mid-engine 2020 C8 Chevy Corvette.

VW ID R completes first test at the 'Ring

The Volkswagen ID R electric race car will attempt to set a new lap record for EVs at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, and testing is already under way.

Hyundai Venue N-Line in the cards, full N treatment possible

Hyundai will soon have an option or maybe two for those looking for a sub-compact crossover with more performance.

2020 Toyota Highlander

From Green Car Reports:

How the 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 3-row crossover gets compact-car economy

When the 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid goes on sale next year, its EPA fuel-economy estimates may match most versions of the Corolla compact sedan.

Musk reaches second settlement with SEC

Elon Musk's Twitter followers may face a new reality next week.

Powerline approval could bring EV drivers more wind power

In the efforts of Green New Deal and electric car advocates, a new permit for power transmission lines may knock down one of the biggest hurdles to bringing more renewable power to electric cars.