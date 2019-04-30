Toyota will retrofit 2018 Camry, Sienna with Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa compatibility

2018 Toyota Camry and Sienna owners can take their cars to dealers to have Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa compatibility retrofitted, the automaker said last week.

Toyota, once staunchly opposed to third-party infotainment solutions, climbed aboard the Apple CarPlay bandwagon first with its 2019 Avalon has begun to expand the smartphone mirroring capability to other 2020 model year vehicles. The automaker said the decision to expand availability to current Camry and Sienna owners is part of a commitment to advance "overall technology capabilities" in its vehicles.

Owners will receive the ability to use Amazon Alexa in the 2018 Camry and Sienna, too. With Amazon Alexa, drivers can play music or audiobooks and add items to their shopping lists.

Owners will need to schedule an appointment for Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa installation. The automaker said in a statement that it will alert owners of eligible vehicles when they can make appointments with their dealers.

Toyota has not said if it will retrofit its vehicles with Android Auto compatibility, which allows smartphones running Google's software to mirror their devices on a car's infotainment screen. Earlier this year, Toyota announced plans to roll out its Android Auto compatibility first on its pickup trucks and SUVs for the 2020 model year.