Honda timing belt recall, Rear-wheel-drive woes, Ford's electrification strategy: What's New @ The Car Connection

94K Acura, Honda vehicles will get new timing belts as part of recall

About 94,000 Honda and Acura crossover SUVs, minivans, pickup trucks, and sedans are subject to a recall to replace potentially defective timing belts. The defect could cause engines to stall if the belts fail.

Study: Americans spend 18 days in their car per year, forge close bonds with a vehicle

Americans spend so much time behind the wheel that a new study showed drivers actually forge close-knit bonds with their cars.

Chevrolet Trax crossover SUV recalled to fix suspension flaw

Chevy Trax owners will find a recall notification in their mailboxes soon as General Motors plans to recall 112,958 of the subcompact crossovers for faulty lower-control arms.

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLS 53 coupe

Demand for rear-wheel drive dying out, says AMG boss

It’s something that would have seemed impossible just a few short years ago, but in the near future we'll likely see Mercedes-AMG's entire lineup come standard with all-wheel drive—including the GT sports car.

Mitsubishi Pajero Final Edition revealed for Japan, but rugged SUV lives on

Mitsubishi no longer sells the rugged Montero in the United States but the vehicle lives on overseas, where it is known as the Pajero (or Shogun if you're in the United Kingdom).

Miami will soon be home to world's first flying car skyport

While flying cars aren't expected to arrive anytime soon, one Miami real estate developer is preparing for the future. Even if flying cars never actually show up.

2020 Ford Escape, 2019 New York International Auto Show

Ford electric vehicles and hybrids: Here are some of the many models arriving soon

With last week’s announcement of a strategic partnership with electric truckmaker-hopeful Rivian, cemented by a pending $500 million equity investment, Ford Motor Company is covering the bases for how the market might evolve and assuring multiple paths toward a future where vehicles with charge ports are the norm.

Powerline approval could bring EV drivers more wind power

In the efforts of Green New Deal and electric car advocates, a new permit for power transmission lines may knock down one of the biggest hurdles to bringing more renewable power to electric cars.

New York to add solar to transportation hubs

Electric cars and public transportation go together in more ways than one.