Toyota airbag recalls, Carlos Ghosn released from jail, Tesla dabbles in insurance: What's New @ The Car Connection

Toyota Yaris hatchback, Sienna minivan recalled over airbags that may not deploy

Toyota will recall about 43,000 Yaris models to replace defective sensors that may prevent the cars' side-impact airbags from activating in a crash.

Even a light drizzle increases the risk of a fatal car crash

It doesn't take much rainfall to increase the risk of a deadly car crash.

2020 Nissan Rogue Sport Review

The 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport is a handsome, value-oriented crossover SUV equipped with an unusual amount of features designed to keep. While not sporty as its name would imply, its combination of features, value, and style warrant a rating of 5.2 out of 10 overall.

Carlos Ghosn

From Motor Authority:

Former Renault Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn released on bail, again

Carlos Ghosn, the former chief of the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance, was released on bail on Thursday after he was arrested for a second time earlier in April on suspicions of financial misconduct.

Mil-Spec Hummer H1 Launch Edition #006 focuses on the finer and tougher things

Mil-Spec Automotive is busy cranking out some of its first customer orders as part of a "Launch Edition" series, and the company revealed the latest one this week.

GM adds second shift, 400 jobs at Corvette plant for mid-engine C8

A new generation of the Chevrolet Corvette, the C8, will be unveiled on July 18, and in anticipation of the car's arrival General Motors is expanding capacity at its Bowling Green Assembly plant in Kentucky, which is home to Corvette production.

Tesla Model Y

From Green Car Reports:

Musk: Tesla will introduce Autopilot-informed insurance product next month

Over the first quarter of the year, Tesla reported a much higher-than-anticipated loss and revenue below what analysts expected—tangled up in logistical delivery issues in Europe, import issues in Shanghai and Beijing and finally, book-ended by a flurry of deliveries in Europe and China in the last 10 days of the quarter.

Bentley not sold on electric, planning plug-in hybrids for full lineup

The ultra-luxury carmaker Bentley is at work on a new model strategy, and fully electric vehicles might not play as much of a part on it as the company had previously hinted.

Tesla investor provides a look inside new Roadster

At Tesla's self-driving event for investors on Monday afternoon, the company revealed another tidbit: a glimpse of its upcoming second-generation Roadster.