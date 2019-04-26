Chevrolet Trax crossover SUV recalled to fix suspension flaw

Chevy Trax owners will find a recall notification in their mailboxes soon as General Motors plans to recall 112,958 of the sub-compact crossovers for faulty lower-control arms.

Recall documents GM filed with the NHTSA were made public on Thursday. The recall covers Trax crossovers from the 2017-2019 model years and GM estimates half of the recalled Chevy Trax vehicles have the defect. Specifically, the lower-control arm could separate from the front wheel, which would cause the front wheel to toe outward. Steering and handling performance will be adversely affected if the Trax's lower-control arm separates. The tire may also rub against the wheel well. All cases increase the risk of a crash.

DON'T MISS: GM builds last Chevrolet Cruze, exits compact car market

The problem comes from bad welds that do not conform to design specifications. The Trax models with the faulty lower-control arm will have component surfaces improperly welded to the bushing.

GM said it became aware of the problem via a notification through its internal Speak Up For Safety program that launched after the automaker's ignition switch recall and encourages employees to bring up safety defects.

MORE: Read our 2019 Chevrolet Trax Review

The automaker said it corrected the flaw in the manufacturing process, but affected vehicle owners will be told to bring their Trax to a dealership for inspection and potential replacement of the control arm.

Dealers are aware of the upcoming recall but GM said it does not have a timeframe for when owners will receive notification that the recall will begin.