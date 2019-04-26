Enterprise Rent-A-Car gets into the car subscription game

Enterprise Rent-A-Car will use its massive fleet of cars to square off against major automakers with a new car subscription service.

The car rental company said Wednesday its service will launch on a trial basis in three states and will include access to nearly two dozen makes and models of cars, insurance, maintenance, registration, roadside assistance, and satellite radio for a flat monthly fee. Enterprise is in a unique situation to offer vehicles from more than one brand. Rival services from automakers such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo are limited to models made by each automaker.

It's not clear how much the Enterprise program will cost. The rental car firm said that subscribers will be able to swap vehicles up to four times a month and that there will be six classes: full-size and premium sedans, small and mid-sized SUVs, and small and medium trucks

DON'T MISS: Audi expands new-car subscription service options

The company will tap into its 5,800 rental locations across the U.S. to make the service flexible and more accessible if it is successful on a trial basis.

Enterprise is the first rental car company to dabble in subscription services, although most offer short-term rentals in urban areas to compete with car-share firms such as Car2Go and ZipCar.