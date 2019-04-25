Mileage tax proposal, Hyundai design chief interviewed, Tesla Model Y production: What's New @ The Car Connection

Minnesota considers new tax based on mileage driven

Minnesota will mull a different way to tax drivers in the state rather than a potential increase to the gas tax: a mileage tax.

2020 Toyota Sienna Nightshade is a minivan in a tuxedo

The 2020 Toyota Sienna SE Nightshade is all dressed up for a night out on the town...with the kids.

Ford pumps $500M into electric-car startup Rivian

Ford Motor Company will invest $500 million into Rivian in exchange for use of the startup's electric-vehicle underpinnings, the two companies said Wednesday.

From Motor Authority:

Hyundai design boss says best looks from the brand are yet to come

Hyundai’s design team knows how to throw a curve or two.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series spy shots and video

Mercedes-AMG’s GT has just been updated, but a bigger, badder and presumably faster version of the Affalterbach tuner’s standalone sports car has been spotted testing at the Nürburgring and on some surrounding streets.

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class spy shots and video

Mercedes-Benz's C-Class has only just undergone its mid-cycle update for 2019 but prototypes for the next-generation model are already out testing.

Tesla Model Y

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla Model Y might be made in California after all

Tesla hasn’t yet decided on a production location for its Model Y crossover that it plans to deliver in fall 2020.

2018 Karma Reveros recalled for side curtain airbag issue

Karma issued a stop sale on new 2018 Karma Reveros following a recall for defective air bags.

The Jaguar I-Pace isn't selling well in the U.S.

The Jaguar I-Pace made headlines at the New York International Auto Show by winning the World Car of the Year Award, as well as the organization's awards for Design of the Year and Green Car of the Year. However, the I-Pace isn't winning where it counts: at the dealership.