Toyota Yaris hatchback, Sienna minivan recalled over airbags that may not deploy

Toyota will recall about 43,000 Yaris models to replace defective sensors that may prevent the cars' side-impact airbags from activating in a crash.

The recall affects 2015 through 2017 Toyota Yaris hatchbacks. The Yaris iA sedan built by Mazda for Toyota is not affected.

At fault is a wiring harness is the cars' doors that may degrade and fail to inform the airbag control in the event of a crash. The airbags themselves are located in the front seats and in the headliner.The first signal of a failure will likely be an airbag warning light illuminated on the dashboard. The affected model years are 2015-2017 Yaris vehicles.

The automaker said the fix will see dealers inspect both wiring harnesses for the side airbag sensors. Production records for the specific vehicle will determine whether one or both wiring harnesses will be replaced. Owners should receive notification of the recall no later than mid-June.

2019 Toyota Sienna

240 Toyota Sienna minivans recalled

Along with the Yaris recall, Toyota also said it will recall a small number of 2019 Sienna minivans.

The recall addresses a potential welding flaw when the vans were assembled. The bad weld may affect an airbag system sensor, which controls the passenger-side seat-mounted and curtain airbags. In a worst-case scenario, the airbags may not deploy in the event of a crash, or they may deploy without any warning.

The 240 vehicles will receive new passenger side front door sub-assemblies at no charge. Notification for the Sienna recall will go out by mid-June.