Ford-Rivian tie-up, Tesla range increase, Electric car smartphone tech: What's New @ The Car Connection

Ford pumps $500M into electric-car startup Rivian

Ford Motor Company will invest $500 million into Rivian in exchange for use of the startup's electric-car underpinnings, the two companies said Wednesday.

Waymo to build its self-driving cars in Detroit

Google's Waymo subsidiary said Tuesday that it will build its so-called "self-driving cars" in the Motor City.

Tesla CEO: Self-driving taxi fleet to hit U.S. roads next year

At an event to promote his company's autonomous technology, Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday said that a fleet of "self-driving" robot taxis will be on the road as early as next year.

2019 Tesla Model X

From Motor Authority:

Double down: Tesla Model S and X now go further with up to 370 miles of range

Tesla on Tuesday announced a series of updates for its 2019 Model S and Model X, and key among them is an increase in range for both models including as much as 370 miles for the Model S.

2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition a $2,600 option, rest of lineup priced

Nissan celebrated the Nissan Z's 50th anniversary at the 2019 New York International Auto Show with a special-edition model set to go on sale this year. Fans eager to toast Nissan's sports car will have to spend $37,315.

Next Toyota 86, Subaru BRZ may move to Toyota platform

Toyota previously confirmed we'll see a second-generation of the 86 sports car (nee Scion FR-S), but it may not come on a Subaru platform.

Hyundai-Kia smartphone-based EV performance settings

From Green Car Reports:

Smartphone-based customization coming to Hyundai and Kia electric cars

Fully electric cars have a great potential to be customized and personalized, to a level that’s not entirely possible with gasoline models.

Tesla Model S and X get big range boost, and Standard Range versions return

Tesla announced a 10-percent improvement to the top driving range for both its Model S fastback and Model X crossover Tuesday—resulting in what it claims will be EPA-official ranges of up to 370 miles and 325 miles for the two models, respectively.

