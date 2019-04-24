2020 Toyota Sienna Nightshade is a minivan in a tuxedo

The 2020 Toyota Sienna SE Nightshade is all dressed up for a night out on the town... with the kids.

The special-edition minivan will reportedly start production this month, according CarsDirect reported Tuesday, and it adds typical splashes of black as we've seen from other Toyota Nightshade editions. Toyota has previously offered 4Runner, Camry, and Highlander Nightshade editions.

READ THIS: 2019 Toyota Sienna SE now offers all-wheel drive

CarsDirect learned that production of the Toyota Sienna Nightshade will be limited to 4,000 vehicles and is offered only on the Sienna SE and SE Premium trim levels Both front- and all-wheel-drive versions will be offered as well.

Buyers looking to jazz up their minivan will find a black sport mesh grille, black door handles, 19-inch wheels finished in black, black mirror caps, and blacked out Toyota badges. The minivan also receives a black rear spoiler, too. Siennas with all-wheel drive and the Nightshade package don 18-inch wheels rather than the 19-inch hardware found on the front-wheel-drive minivan.

Buyers will be able to choose from Midnight Black Metallic, Celestial Silver Metallic, Salsa Red Pearl, and Super White. The interior is shod in one color option: black.

DON'T MISS: 2019 Toyota Camry, Highlander gain blacked-out Nightshade special editions

The black accents won't break the bank, either. The package will reportedly cost $700 atop a regular SE and SE Premium model. That brings the price to $39,360 for a Sienna SE Nightshade and $45,455 for an SE Premium Nightshade. Both prices include a $1,095 destination charge.

The Nightshade edition confirms the current-generation Sienna will soldier on into the 2020 model year, its 10th since its last redesign.