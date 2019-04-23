2019 Kia K900 review, 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR driven, Tesla self-driving robo-taxis: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Kia K900 review

Fresh off the design boards, the 2019 Kia K900 makes a new play for power.

Chicago police arrest 16 people for stealing cars from Daimler car-sharing service

Sixteen people have been arrested in Chicago and are accused of stealing as many as 100 vehicles from Daimler's car-sharing service Car2Go.

2019 BMW X5 named Top Safety Pick+ with optional headlights

The insurance industry-funded IIHS last week named the 2019 BMW X5 the latest recipient of its coveted Top Safety Pick+ award.

2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR

From Motor Authority:

First drive review: The 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR is no performance mirage

We stop at the top of a ridge in the French Alps, after a round of hide-and-seek played with a low scud of clouds, and I’m shaking in disbelief.

Four original Shelby Cobras head to auction

An amazing collection that includes no less than four original Shelby Cobras heads to auction next month.

Watch Ken Block thrash his new Ford F-150 Raptor by SVC in Moab

Ken Block has a new toy, and thanks to a video from the Hoonigan crew, we're invited to come along as Block tests his Ford F-150 Raptor by SVC for the first time.

2019 Tesla Model X

From Green Car Reports:

Musk aims to transform Tesla into self-driving robo-taxi company

At an investor presentation on Monday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk laid out plans essentially to transition the company from a traditional car manufacturer to an operator of self-driving “robo-taxis.”

Qiantu K50: Quirky, curvaceous electric two-seater coming to the U.S. next year?

Frank McMahon, the chief technology officer of California’s Mullen Technologies, didn’t know anything about the exotic-looking, fully electric Qiantu K50 until he encountered it as a production-bound prototype while attending the Beijing auto show in April 2017.

Report: Rivian plans six new models by 2025

Rivian has been taking, not just the electric-car world, but the car world in general by storm with its planned all-electric pickup and SUV. But its plans don't stop there.