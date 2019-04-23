2019 Chevrolet Traverse drops optional turbo-4 engine

The 2019 Chevrolet Traverse will no longer offer a 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine option. Instead, buyers will only find a 3.6-liter V-6 engine under the hood.

GM Authority reported Sunday on the powertrain change for Chevy's largest crossover.

"Based on customer feedback, we decided to adjust the powertrain line-up in the 2019 Traverse," General Motors spokesperson Kevin Kelley told The Car Connection in an email. With more than 95 percent of customers opting for the 3.6L V-6, we responded accordingly by making the V-6 the only engine option."

The 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine was offered exclusively on the Traverse RS trim. The variant added a few minor cues to dress up the crossover in performance-inspired garb. While the turbo-4 didn't make more power than the 3.6-liter V-6 engine, it did make more torque. In the Traverse, the turbo-4 made 257 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The V-6 makes 310 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque. Both engines were paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Perhaps one final nail in the turbo-4 Traverse's coffin may have been its zero fuel economy improvements over the standard V-6 engine.

With only the V-6 engine left, GM left the door open for new powertrains in the future. The V-6 itself is a rather old engine architecture and is based on GM's previous-generation V-6, codenamed LFX. Meanwhile, numerous other GM vehicles feature the latest V-6 engine, codenamed LGX. In the Traverse, the V-6 includes a stop-start system.

Potential additions to the Traverse's powertrain lineup include the automaker's latest 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine, which was introduced as an option for the refreshed 2020 GMC Acadia. GM also offers a diesel engine in its compact Equinox crossover.