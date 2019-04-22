Top Safety Pick+ for 2019 X5, McLaren in IMSA, and Rivian plans 6 models: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 BMW X5
Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
April 22, 2019

2019 BMW X5 named Top Safety Pick+ with optional headlights

The IIHS last week gave the 2019 BMW X5 top marks for its crashworthiness, active safety tech, and optional headlights.

Chicago police arrest 16 people for stealing cars from Daimler car-sharing service

Police say that the car-theft ring stole the cars, but didn't specify how. Car2Go temporarily halted services in the city due to the thefts.

BMW recalls 184K vehicles for fire risk

Affected models include 2006 BMW 3-Series, 5-Series, and Z4. BMW says prolonged moisture could cause a short circuit and increase the risk of a fire.

2019 McLaren 720S GT3 race car

2019 McLaren 720S GT3 race car

From Motor Authority:

McLaren to race in North America in new WeatherTech Sprint Cup series

The supercars will race a 720S GT3 in the GTD class in the newly formed series, designed as a more affordable class compared to the WeatherTech SportsCar championship.

Live out your open-wheel dreams in the BAC Mono

The small, lightweight sports car from England has a top speed of 170 mph and weighs less than 1,300 pounds.

2020 Corsair to be first Lincoln built in China

The luxury crossovers sold in China will be sourced from the same factory that produces the Ford Escape. Models of the 2020 Lincoln Corsair sold in the U.S. will be built in Kentucky.

Rivian R1T

Rivian R1T

From Green Car Reports:

Report: Rivian plans six new models by 2025

Electric-car startup Rivian has plans for more than just pickups and SUVs: there's up to six models in the pipeline, possibly including a rally car.

Charging network EVgo goes tagless, tests battery buffers at stations

The electric-car charging network will roll out a system that automates payment for charges at its stations.

Smartphone-based customization coming to Hyundai and Kia electric cars

Cloud information could follow drivers into different vehicles to not only control performance and efficiency settings, but also top speed and maximum horsepower.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2020 Subaru Outback unveiled: Crossover SUV laces up with more tech, turbo power 2020 Subaru Outback unveiled: Crossover SUV laces up with more tech, turbo power
2020 Hyundai Venue crossover revealed: Stage is set and the crowd is only getting bigger 2020 Hyundai Venue crossover revealed: Stage is set and the crowd is only getting bigger
2020 Toyota Highlander unveiled: Crossover SUV juices up with thrifty, 34-mpg hybrid 2020 Toyota Highlander unveiled: Crossover SUV juices up with thrifty, 34-mpg hybrid
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class stretches into Maybach territory, almost The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class stretches into Maybach territory, almost
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.