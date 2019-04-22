Top Safety Pick+ for 2019 X5, McLaren in IMSA, and Rivian plans 6 models: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 BMW X5 named Top Safety Pick+ with optional headlights

The IIHS last week gave the 2019 BMW X5 top marks for its crashworthiness, active safety tech, and optional headlights.

Chicago police arrest 16 people for stealing cars from Daimler car-sharing service

Police say that the car-theft ring stole the cars, but didn't specify how. Car2Go temporarily halted services in the city due to the thefts.

BMW recalls 184K vehicles for fire risk

Affected models include 2006 BMW 3-Series, 5-Series, and Z4. BMW says prolonged moisture could cause a short circuit and increase the risk of a fire.

2019 McLaren 720S GT3 race car

From Motor Authority:

McLaren to race in North America in new WeatherTech Sprint Cup series

The supercars will race a 720S GT3 in the GTD class in the newly formed series, designed as a more affordable class compared to the WeatherTech SportsCar championship.

Live out your open-wheel dreams in the BAC Mono

The small, lightweight sports car from England has a top speed of 170 mph and weighs less than 1,300 pounds.

2020 Corsair to be first Lincoln built in China

The luxury crossovers sold in China will be sourced from the same factory that produces the Ford Escape. Models of the 2020 Lincoln Corsair sold in the U.S. will be built in Kentucky.

Rivian R1T

From Green Car Reports:

Report: Rivian plans six new models by 2025

Electric-car startup Rivian has plans for more than just pickups and SUVs: there's up to six models in the pipeline, possibly including a rally car.

Charging network EVgo goes tagless, tests battery buffers at stations

The electric-car charging network will roll out a system that automates payment for charges at its stations.

Smartphone-based customization coming to Hyundai and Kia electric cars

Cloud information could follow drivers into different vehicles to not only control performance and efficiency settings, but also top speed and maximum horsepower.