BMW recalls 184K vehicles for fire risk

Luxury automaker BMW will recall 184,505 vehicles, including sedans, wagons, and coupes, for a fire risk.

The brand filed documents with the NHTSA on April 4 that named the 2006 model year BMW 5-Series, 3-Series, Z4 coupe as the affected models. BMW estimates only 1 percent of the 184,505 recalled cars will be defective. The recall also affects 3-Series and 5-Series sport wagon models.

BMW said approximately 38,734 5-Series sedans, 3,491 sport wagons, 131,597 3-Series sedans, 2,050 sport wagons, and 294 Z4 coupes are involved in the recall, specifically.

The issue stems from a heater for the positive crankcase ventilation valve (PCV). Due to manufacturing irregularities, the heater may short-circuit if exposed to moisture for a prolonged period of time. Plastic components may degrade and melt, which leads to the potential for overheating.

Owners of the affected cars will receive a notification via mail about the new recall in the next few weeks and be asked to bring their cars to a dealership to inspect the PCV valve. A new component will be installed for free. Other associated components will be replaced for free if necessary. Any owner who took care of the problem prior to the recall will be eligible for reimbursement.

Owners should keep an eye on their mailboxes beginning in late May for the recall notices.