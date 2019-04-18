NY auto show wrapup, VW pickup truck, 2019 Mazda CX-5 diesel: What's New @ The Car Connection

The 13 most important cars of the 2019 New York auto show

From three-row crossover SUVs to shapely mid-size sedans, the 2019 New York International Auto Show had an important new-car introduction for just about every kind of buyer Wednesday.

2020 Subaru Outback unveiled: Crossover SUV laces up with more tech, turbo power

The redesigned 2020 Subaru Outback hits the road, trail, mountain, river crossing, or middle-of-nowhere in late 2019.

2020 Hyundai Venue crossover revealed: Stage is set and the crowd is only getting bigger

Small crossovers like the 2020 Hyundai Venue are cheap cars for a new generation.

Volkswagen Tarok Concept

VW sounds serious about adding pickup to its US lineup soon

Is there pent-up appeal for a pickup smaller and cheaper than the Chevrolet Colorado, Toyota Tacoma, and Ford Ranger?

Modern GMC Syclone ready to rock like a hurricane, thanks to SVE

Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) is back with its latest take on a past General Motors performance vehicle.

2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio NRING celebrate track prowess

Alfa Romeo is celebrating the track prowess of its Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio models with special NRING editions. The cars were developed exclusively for North America and just 55 examples of each will be built.

2019 Mazda CX-5

About time! Mazda CX-5 diesel arrives in summer 2019

It’s been a long, long time since Mazda made the business case to bring a passenger-vehicle diesel to the U.S. market.

Nikola releases semi-trucks Two and Tre, maps out hydrogen network

At an event Tuesday night, Nikola, the truck company that has been promising new hydrogen fuel-cell trucks to compete with Tesla, announced two new semi-trucks: a long-nosed, 10-wheel conventional for the U.S. and a smaller, six-wheeled cabover design for Europe.

Genesis Mint Concept: luxury urban electric two-seater debuts in New York

Genesis is the newest brand trying to take a piece of a global luxury-vehicle market still dominated by German makers.