Dodge, Chrysler recall cars over failure to illuminate dashboard driver warnings

2019 Dodge Charger and Challenger finished in Sublime paint
Sean Szymkowski Sean Szymkowski Contributor
April 20, 2019

About 8,000 new Dodge and Chrysler sedans and coupes have been recalled to address an electrical issue that may prevent their dashboard warning lights from being illuminated, according to documents filed with the NHTSA that were released Wednesday.

Because of the defect, the 2019 Dodge Charger, Dodge Challenger, and Chrysler 300 models do not comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. In total, 7,929 cars are subject to the recall and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles estimates that 100 percent of the vehicles house the defect. The vehicles were assembled with faulty software before new software corrected the issue in production. 

DON'T MISS: FCA recalling more than 850K Dodge, Chrysler cars for excess emissions

Many of the recalled cars are still in dealer inventories. For owners who have already taken delivery, the fix is a simple one.

Dodge and Chrysler began notifying owners on April 8 to bring their vehicles to a dealership to have a technician install a newer version of the software that controls dashboard lights. The new software will make the gauge cluster operational without the potential for dash lights and warnings to fail to illuminate. For any owner who has had the issue taken care of before the recall, FCA will provide a reimbursement.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2020 Subaru Outback unveiled: Crossover SUV laces up with more tech, turbo power 2020 Subaru Outback unveiled: Crossover SUV laces up with more tech, turbo power
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class stretches into Maybach territory, almost The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class stretches into Maybach territory, almost
2020 Hyundai Venue crossover revealed: Stage is set and the crowd is only getting bigger 2020 Hyundai Venue crossover revealed: Stage is set and the crowd is only getting bigger
2020 Toyota Highlander unveiled: Crossover SUV juices up with thrifty, 34-mpg hybrid 2020 Toyota Highlander unveiled: Crossover SUV juices up with thrifty, 34-mpg hybrid
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.