2020 Toyota Highlander, 2020 Lincoln Corsair, Nio electric sedan: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Toyota Highlander unveiled: Crossover SUV juices up with thrifty, 34-mpg hybrid

With the 2019 New York auto show debut Wednesday of its redesigned 2020 Highlander, Toyota hasn’t built the Prius of three-row crossover SUVs.

2019 Audi Q3 crossover loads tech and luxury for $35,695

The 2019 Audi Q3 crossover will cost $35,695 to start when it goes on sale this summer, Audi said Monday.

Tesla to hike price for "Full Self-Driving" driver-assistance tech

Tesla's advanced driver-assistance technology, which isn't even fully operational yet, will cost a lot more next month.

2020 Lincoln Corsair

From Motor Authority:

2020 Lincoln Corsair debuts in New York as the MKC replacement

Say goodbye to the MKC and hello to the 2020 Lincoln Corsair, which the luxury automaker presented on Wednesday at the 2019 New York International Auto Show.

2019 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition bundles the best of the sedan

Infiniti is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and as part of the celebrations, it unveiled the 2019 Q50 Signature Edition sport sedan on Wednesday at the 2019 New York International Auto Show.

2019 Porsche 911 Speedster revealed: A topless sendoff

The outgoing 991 generation has a few more parade laps left. Ahead of the 2019 New York International Auto Show, Porsche on Tuesday took the wraps off one of the last 911 models based on the 991 generation before the recently revealed 992 arrives to take the full mantle.

Nio ET Preview concept

From Green Car Reports:

Nio unveils ET Preview electric sedan in Shanghai

After a supercar, a racecar, and two SUVs, Chinese automaker Nio plans a sporty fastback sedan for its next model.

Karma gets farther from Fisker with 2020 Revero GT, electric car concept

Chinese-owned, California-based Karma Automotive made clear several years ago that its aspirations go well beyond merely resurrecting production of the car originally known as the Fisker Karma.

Tesla launches battery recycling at Nevada Gigafactory

In its latest environmental impact statement, Tesla announced that it will open its own battery recycling facility.