Audi expands new-car subscription service options

2019 Audi A4
Sean Szymkowski Sean Szymkowski Contributor
April 18, 2019

Audi's trial new-car subscription service now offers shoppers a less-expensive tier called Core Collection, the automaker said Tuesday. 

The trial program is only offered in the Dallas/Fort Worth area and now includes two tiers priced at $995 and $1,495 per month. Previously, Audi offered just one $1,495 program.

The new Audi Core Collection includes access to the TT, A4, S3, and Q5 models. The costlier Premier Collection unlocks the S5, Q7, A5 Cabriolet, and A6 in addition to the cars included in the Core Collection. 

What doesn't change are the extras baked into Audi Select. No matter which tier a subscriber chooses, the program includes unlimited miles, comprehensive insurance, roadside assistance, and all taxes covered in the monthly payment. Subscribers can swap cars up to two times per month via a concierge service or a vehicle pick-up at a dealership.

The program also includes two days of Silvercar rentals per month. Audi purchased the premium car rental service in 2017 and it operates in a number of U.S. airports.

Audi has not said if the program will be expanded outside of Texas. 

