Nissan Rogue investigation, Lotus electric hypercar, Electric car sales drop: What's New @ The Car Connection

NHTSA investigating Nissan Rogue over automatic emergency braking

The NHTSA has opened an investigation into 2017 and 2018 model year Nissan Rogue crossovers after 87 consumer complaints of erratic automatic emergency braking events.

Ford F-Series models recalled again over engine block heater fire risk

Ford will recall for the second time about 131,000 pickup trucks equipped with defective engine block heaters that could catch fire.

Mazda 3 recalled to fix faulty windshield wipers

Mazda will recall 187,789 compact cars to fix faulty windshield wipers that may stop operating, according to documents filed with the NHTSA.

Teaser for Lotus Type 130 electric hypercar

From Motor Authority:

Lotus kicks off revival with confirmation of electric hypercar

Since Zhejiang Geely Holding Group's acquisition of a controlling stake in Lotus just over a year ago, there's been very little detail in the way of an updated product roadmap for the British performance marque.

Russian Aurus convertible spotted based on Vladimir Putin's limousine

Well-off Russians will soon be able to choose a new luxury drop-top with ties to the nation's president, Vladimir Putin.

2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette prototype honors car's godfather with subtle cue

Chevrolet finally acknowledged its worst-kept secret last week: a mid-engine C8 Corvette is coming. Upon closer inspection, the engineers behind the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette applied a thoughtful nod to the godfather of the Corvette.

2019 Tesla Model 3 Performance

From Green Car Reports:

Sales of electric cars droop so far this year, amid Tesla issues

By any measure, sales of plug-in cars had a bad first quarter.

2020 Aston Martin Rapide E: Track-ready electric car shown at Shanghai

The ultra-exclusive Aston Martin Rapide E was revealed in production-ready form today at the Shanghai auto show.

Nano Flowcell Quantino covers 218,000 miles on flow batteries

Absent from last month's Geneva auto show, and largely absent from recent discussions of electric car progress, have been Swiss NanoFlowcell and its flow-battery technology.