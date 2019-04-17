Tesla to hike price for "Full Self-Driving" driver-assistance tech

Tesla's advanced driver-assistance technology, which isn't even fully operational yet, will cost a lot more next month.

"Full Self-Driving," as Tesla calls tech that allows its vehicles to drive themselves from an on-ramp to an off-ramp on limited-access roads with no driver intervention, will cost $3,000 more "over time," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet first reported by Tech Crunch.

The option is currently $5,000 when a car is ordered or $7,000 if installed later. A new version of the chip that delivers the tech, which Tesla calls Hardware 3," will be available in "a few months."

A Tesla with "Full Self-Driving" is not a fully self-driving car, despite what the automaker calls the option. Musk said the company continues to hone its system and will one day make each car completely autonomous. Buyers and owners who purchase the full self-drive option now will have future updates passed on at no additional charge, including a new Tesla-built chip to handle advanced computing power required for the future features.

The price increase to the full self-driving option comes after Tesla made large shifts for Model 3 options and prices last week. The electric car maker announced every vehicle will come standard with Autopilot, a stepping stone to "Full Self-Driving" that raises prices for the Model 3 by a few thousand dollars. However, it saves buyers $500 if they were to add the Autopilot feature as an option.

The company also made it more difficult to order the base Model 3 Standard Range, which boasts the $35,000 starting price. The car is no longer listed on the order website and instead will require a phone order or trip to a physical Tesla store.

Shoppers can now lease a Model 3 as well, per company updates last week. However, lessees will not have the option to buy the car after the lease term.