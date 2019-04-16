2019 Audi Q3 crossover loads tech and luxury for $35,695

The 2019 Audi Q3 crossover will cost $35,695 to start when it goes on sale this summer, Audi said Monday.

That price includes a mandatory destination fee and nets buyers a Q3 Premium, which comes equipped with standard heated seats, power driver's seat, a panoramic sunroof, and digital instrument cluster that measures 10.25 inches. All-wheel drive is standard across every trim level, at least initially. A front-wheel-drive version is likely to follow.

Standard gear includes heated seats and a panoramic sunroof, as well as 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights, an 8.8-inch touchscreen for infotainment, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Power for every second-generation Q3 comes from an upgraded 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine, which now makes 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque—up from 200 hp and 203 lb-ft previously.

2019 Audi Q3

The 2019 Audi Q3 will be broken into two variants: Q3 Quattro and Q3 S Line Quattro. The latter offers sportier design cues and unlocks the Prestige trim. For those who stick with the standard Quattro model, the trim hierarchy moves from the base Premium to Premium Plus and starts at $38,795. Choosing the S Line path will see the base price jump to $36,995, climb to $40,095 for the Premium Plus, and top out at $43,895 for an S Line Prestige model before other options.

Through the more premium trims, buyers can add plenty of options that reinforce the larger price tags. Available equipment for the Q3 extends from full LED headlights, a suite of active safety features, a larger 12.3-inch digital cockpit and 10.1-inch infotainment screen, Sport Interior Package on the S Line, and an Alcantara package that adds synthetic suede upholstery and bright orange accents to the cabin.

Audi will display the new Q3 at the 2019 New York International Auto Show this week before the compact crossover goes on sale later this year.