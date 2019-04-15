2020 Nissan Versa, Mercedes-Benz GLB concept, EV sales slide: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Nissan Versa revealed: Honey, I shrunk the Altima

Alongside country and rock musicians performing at the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Nissan on Friday unwrapped its redesigned subcompact sedan.

Will the VW Tarok concept pickup be sold in the US?

It's hardly shaped like one, but the Volkswagen Tarok concept pickup bound for the 2019 New York auto show is a balloon.

Colorado could make winter tires, AWD, or chains mandatory on Interstate 70

Motorists traveling through Colorado could face penalties this fall for traveling a section of Interstate 70 in winter without all-wheel drive, winter tires, or snow chains.

Mercedes-Benz Concept GLB

GLB concept previews a more rugged Mercedes compact SUV

Mercedes-Benz already sells a GLA compact crossover SUV but for the automaker's next generation of compacts we'll see both a redesigned GLA plus a new GLB. A preview for the latter has been revealed in the form of the Concept GLB, which debuts on Tuesday at Auto Shanghai 2019.

Brazil-bound VW Tarok pickup headed to NY auto show, but does it have a future in US?

The Volkswagen Tarok compact pickup concept unveiled in Brazil last fall, which will eventually spawn a production model to be sold in South America, will appear at the 2019 New York International Auto Show, the German automaker confirmed Monday.

2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost gets slew of upgrades from Ford Performance

Ford is slowly doling out infomartion on its 2020 model year updates for the Mustang. While the big news is the return of the Shelby GT500 sledgehammer, buyers interested in the 4-cylinder Mustang EcoBoost don't miss out on all the fun.

2019 Tesla Model 3 Performance

Sales of electric cars droop so far this year, amid Tesla issues

By any measure, sales of plug-in cars had a bad first quarter.

Geely's Geometry electric-car brand shows Tesla Model 3 rival for China

Chinese automaker Geely is launching a new electric-car brand in China designed to take on Tesla.

Epic electric road trip: After 3 years and 33 countries, it's a wrap

Wiebe Wakker took one very long drive in an electric car—for a total of 1119 days, covering 59,000 miles and traversing portions of 33 countries on the way from the Netherlands to Australia.