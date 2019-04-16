Mazda 3 recalled to fix faulty windshield wipers

2017 Mazda 3
Sean Szymkowski Sean Szymkowski Contributor
April 16, 2019

Mazda will recall 187,789 compact cars to fix faulty windshield wipers that may stop operating, according to documents filed with the NHTSA. The recall covers 2016 through 2018 Mazda 3 sedans and hatchbacks.

In documents filed and published earlier this month with the NHTSA, Mazda said the 3 could house a defective windshield wiper relay. The wipers may become inoperable, and if this occurs during a time when they're needed, decreased visibility increases the risk for a crash. 

The relay for the windshield wipers may become inoperable since it will not allow proper electrical flow. The defect occurs when metal deposits form due to heat in normal operation. Mazda added it is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the recall.

The automaker added it estimates only 1 percent of the recalled cars are defective, but it will perform the fix on all of them.

The recall is expected to begin June 3 and owners will receive a notification in the mail instructing them to visit a dealer to have a new front body control module with an updated wiper relay design installed.

