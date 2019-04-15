Ford F-Series models recalled again over engine block heater fire risk

Ford will recall for the second time about 131,000 pickup trucks equipped with defective engine block heaters that could catch fire. In documents filed with the NHTSA on April 8 and released Sunday, the automaker said that the block heater's cable splice connector may have been damaged when the automaker's dealers repaired them as part of a recall that begin late last year.

The original recall covered 874,000 2015-2019 Ford F-150 pickups and 2017-2019 F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 Super Duty trucks. The latest recall only covers 131,000 of the trucks that have already been repaired.

Any pickup that has not undergone the prior block heater recall will be held to the updated recall to ensure the fire risk is eliminated. The damaged wiring in the block heater could short and cause the wires to overheat, melt, and catch fire. Owners may also notice the block heater may trip a household breaker or GFCI-equipped outlet if used. The fire risk only occurs when the engine block heater is plugged into an electrical outlet.

Ford said parts for the second engine block heater recall are not available yet. Owners will first receive a notification and be asked to bring their truck to a dealer to disable the engine block heater. When parts become available, owners will receive another notification via mail and the dealer will replace the engine block heater's cord free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on April 22.