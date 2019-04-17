2020 Hyundai Venue crossover revealed: Stage is set and the crowd is only getting bigger

Small crossovers like the 2020 Hyundai Venue are cheap cars for a new generation.

The tiny Hyundai hatchback that made its debut Wednesday at the 2019 New York International Auto Show has a smaller footprint than the Accent sedan and slots below the compact Kona in the automaker's menu of crossovers.

Offered in SE and SEL trims, the Venue goes long on features that likely will appeal to younger buyers, even though the space doesn't go long itself. Every Venue is equipped with an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 15-inch wheels, automatic emergency braking, a split-folding rear seat, active lane control, and a USB port. Two USB chargers, 17-inch wheels, heated seats, navigation, and automatic climate control are on the options list.

2020 Hyundai Venue

Hyundai didn't say how much the Venue would cost when it goes on sale later this year, but it's a safe bet to cost around $18,000 to start like the Nissan Kicks, Hyundai's chief competitor.

Like the Kicks, the Venue doesn't offer all-wheel drive on any model and relies on a 121-horsepower, 1.6-liter inline-4 solely for motivation. The Venue is equipped with a 6-speed manual as standard equipment, but more versions are likely to mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) when they leave the factory in Ulsan, South Korea.

The Venue's wheelbase measures shorter than 100 inches, about 3 inches shorter than the Kona. Behind the second row, the Venue offers 18.7 cubic feet of cargo room that expands to 31.9 cubic feet with the seats folded forward.

2020 Hyundai Venue

Black or gray cloth upholstery is standard although, when paired with denim blue paint outside, denim upholstery with synthetic leather is optional.

Hyundai hasn't yet said how efficient the Venue will be but a similar engine found in the Accent returns up to 32 mpg combined, according to the EPA. Low power and high efficiency are par for the course: None of the crossovers in the Venue's class—Ford EcoSport, Toyota C-HR, Chevy Trax, and Kicks—are screamers.

Geared toward city-dwellers and first-time buyers, the Venue's affordability and unique looks will be its tune. And budget shoppers will be listening.

