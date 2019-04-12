Hacker-resistant key, 2020 Corvette, Tesla Model 3 updated: What's New @ The Car Connection

Ford rolls out new key fob technology to stop hackers

Hackers beware of Ford's latest key fob technology. The automaker said Wednesday that it will begin to introduce new technology that puts its key fobs into a sleep mode to prevent them from being hacked. A duplicated key fob could be used to steal a vehicle.

Self-driving cars tackle tropical storms at Singapore test center

In Singapore, self-driving development cars are getting a far tougher shakedown than they are in gentle real-world testing in places such as Arizona.

2019 Honda Civic vs. 2020 Toyota Corolla: Compare Cars

The 2019 Honda Civic and 2020 Toyota Corolla might not look like tradesmen, but both compact cars are hard at work and have sharpened their skills over decades to become adept at shuttling people and cargo all over.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

From Motor Authority:

New mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 coming July 18

The mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette will debut July 18, the automaker announced Thursday.

Volkswagen Atlas Basecamp Concept overlands to 2019 New York auto show

You don't need to be Bear Grylls to have fun getting lost. Rough and rugged, go-anywhere SUVs are incredibly popular right now—even if the prospect of hurtling down a mountainside on your bike isn't on your agenda.

2020 R8 gets new look, 200-mph top speed for all models

The 2020 Audi R8 is ready to storm the Big Apple with a refreshed version of its high-end R8 sports car. On Thursday, the German brand revealed the updated R8 for the U.S. market after showing the global car last year.

2019 Tesla Model 3 Performance

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla Model 3 updates: Leasing, Autopilot standard, base model limited

Tesla announced major changes to its model lineup Thursday, especially the Model 3, in an effort to shore up sales.

2019 Audi E-tron ads take aim at electric myths

One reason that electric-car adoption hasn't taken off faster is that, while automakers market the heck out of the benefits of SUVs and crossover vehicles, they launch EVs with nary a peep.

Report: Panasonic pumps brakes on Tesla Gigafactory expansion plans

Battery-giant Panasonic put a damper its planned investment of hundreds of millions of dollars to expand Tesla's Gigafactory site in Nevada, raising concerns that slowing investment could slow the pace of progress for EVs.