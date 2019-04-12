2020 Nissan Versa revealed: Honey, I shrunk the Altima

2020 Nissan Versa
Joel Feder Joel Feder Interactive Content Manager
April 12, 2019

Alongside country and rock musicians performing at the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Nissan on Friday unwrapped its redesigned subcompact sedan. 

The 2020 Nissan Versa offers an unusual amount of safety and high-tech features for a subcompact sedan, which Nissan hopes will make it appeal to younger buyers. It'll go on sale this summer in S, SV, and SR trim levels. Nissan hasn't said how much the new 2020 Versa will cost, but a base price above the outgoing model's $13,300 base price seems likely given how much better-equipped it is.

MORE: Read our 2020 Nissan Versa preview 

Lower, longer, and wider than before, the new Versa looks like a smaller Nissan Altima. Its stubby front end features a low grille flanked by swept-back headlights. From the side, a blacked-out section of the rearmost roof pillar gives the illusion of a floating roof design to give the latest Versa some pizazz.

2020 Nissan Versa

2020 Nissan Versa

Inside, the redesigned Versa draws from more from the Kicks crossover with which it shares its underpinnings. A 7.0-inch touchscreen holds court front and center and is flanked by buttons and knobs. A 7.0-inch display also takes up residence in the instrument cluster, where it is flanked by an analog speedometer. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, heated front seats, and automatic climate control are optional, but all Versas include keyless ignition, three USB ports, and power windows. 

The flat-bottom steering wheel hints at sportiness, but with a 1.6-liter inline-4 rated at 122 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque tasked with sending power to the front wheels via either a continuously variable automatic transmission or a 5-speed manual transmission, our expectations are low. Still, that's more power than last year's models. The EPA hasn't certified the 2020 Versa, so we don't know its fuel economy yet. 

The Versa comes standard with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-departure warnings, and automatic high-beam headlights. Blind-spot monitors, rear cross-traffic alerts, and adaptive cruise control are available.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2020 Nissan Versa revealed: Honey, I shrunk the Altima 2020 Nissan Versa revealed: Honey, I shrunk the Altima
Hyundai's future cars could include steering wheel-mounted touchscreens Hyundai's future cars could include steering wheel-mounted touchscreens
2020 Ford Escape revealed: Crossover SUV brings plug-in hybrid tech to mainstream 2020 Ford Escape revealed: Crossover SUV brings plug-in hybrid tech to mainstream
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA35 AMG debuts: A stylish 302-hp firecracker 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA35 AMG debuts: A stylish 302-hp firecracker
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.