2020 Nissan Versa revealed: Honey, I shrunk the Altima

Alongside country and rock musicians performing at the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Nissan on Friday unwrapped its redesigned subcompact sedan.

The 2020 Nissan Versa offers an unusual amount of safety and high-tech features for a subcompact sedan, which Nissan hopes will make it appeal to younger buyers. It'll go on sale this summer in S, SV, and SR trim levels. Nissan hasn't said how much the new 2020 Versa will cost, but a base price above the outgoing model's $13,300 base price seems likely given how much better-equipped it is.

Lower, longer, and wider than before, the new Versa looks like a smaller Nissan Altima. Its stubby front end features a low grille flanked by swept-back headlights. From the side, a blacked-out section of the rearmost roof pillar gives the illusion of a floating roof design to give the latest Versa some pizazz.

2020 Nissan Versa

Inside, the redesigned Versa draws from more from the Kicks crossover with which it shares its underpinnings. A 7.0-inch touchscreen holds court front and center and is flanked by buttons and knobs. A 7.0-inch display also takes up residence in the instrument cluster, where it is flanked by an analog speedometer. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, heated front seats, and automatic climate control are optional, but all Versas include keyless ignition, three USB ports, and power windows.

The flat-bottom steering wheel hints at sportiness, but with a 1.6-liter inline-4 rated at 122 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque tasked with sending power to the front wheels via either a continuously variable automatic transmission or a 5-speed manual transmission, our expectations are low. Still, that's more power than last year's models. The EPA hasn't certified the 2020 Versa, so we don't know its fuel economy yet.

The Versa comes standard with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-departure warnings, and automatic high-beam headlights. Blind-spot monitors, rear cross-traffic alerts, and adaptive cruise control are available.