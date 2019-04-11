Acura MDX recall, NY auto show preview, EV tax credit: What's New @ The Car Connection

325K Acura MDX crossover SUVs recalled over bad taillights

Filings released by the NHTSA on Tuesday reveal that Acura will recall nearly 325,000 crossover SUVs to fix their faulty taillights.

Self-driving cars tackle tropical storms at Singapore test center

In Singapore, self-driving development cars are getting a far tougher shakedown than they are in gentle real-world testing in places such as Arizona.

Electrified aircraft could make flying cars a reality

Those 1950s magazine covers with stylized flying cars zipping around may have been onto something after all. Ford Motor Company and the University of Michigan released the results of a study on Tuesday that suggests vertical take-off and landing contraptions—think cars with wings—may make some sense as an eco-friendly alternative to ground transportation thanks to electrification.

2020 Cadillac CT5 Luxury

From Motor Authority:

2019 New York auto show preview

We're still coming down from all the action at last month's 2019 Geneva International Motor Show but within a week we'll be treated to many more attractions from the simultaneous running of auto shows in New York and Shanghai.

Infiniti Qs Inspiration concept sheds light on brand's electric future

Infiniti has been looking for its place among luxury brands for 30 years, and it seems an electrified future finally might give the Japanese automaker a clear vision. The Qs Inspiration sport sedan concept released Wednesday may be a sneak peek.

1989 Toyota Land Cruiser fire truck visits Jay Leno's Garage

While Americans are used to enormous bus-like emergency vehicles, things are different in other parts of the world. Case in point is this 1989 Toyota Land Cruiser fire truck, which was a real emergency vehicle in Japan.

2019 Tesla Model X

From Green Car Reports:

EV tax credit extension gets bipartisan juice in Senate

Despite President Trump's efforts to torpedo electric-car tax credits, extending them has become a bipartisan effort in the Senate.

2020 Volvo XC60 T8, 2020 V60 T8 plug-in hybrids get Polestar Engineered performance

Lots of EV drivers know electric cars are fun to drive; why shouldn't plug-in hybrids be too?

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric costs $500 more than it did last month

Market adjustments are nothing new, and electric cars are hardly immune to price bumps—up or down.