iPhone users more likely than Android users to text behind the wheel

Results of a study conducted by an insurance comparison website revealed that iPhone users may be more likely than Android users to text and check their phones will driving.

The Zebra surveyed 2,107 Americans and shared the results of its study with The Car Connection on Wednesday. The study found that iPhone users reported that they text, take photos, browse social media, and even watch videos on their devices more often than Android users. I

Breaking down the figures by operating system (Apple iOS and Android OS), 51 percent of surveyed iOS users said they text behind the wheel compared to 35 percent of Android users. Taking photos was the second most popular activity while driving. The survey found 33 percent of iOS users took pictures, while 23 percent of Android users said the same. Taking videos was third (iOS users 20 percent, Android users 10 percent) video chatting fourth (iOS users 17 percent, Android users 8 percent), and browsing Facebook rounded out the top five (iOS users 15 percent, Android users 9 percent).

DON'T MISS: Just 1 in 5 iPhone users enable Do Not Disturb mode

Other activities drivers admitted to engaging in while driving included checking Instagram, watching videos on YouTube, posting photos to Instagram, and streaming shows on Netflix, Hulu, or other similar services. Some of the more obscure activities included clipping nails, changing clothes, peeling fruit, and even "intimate actions" while driving.

As a whole, 76 percent of Americans surveyed said texting and driving is an addiction, while 87 percent said it's just as dangerous as drinking and driving. Although their feelings are clear, 78 percent of them said they have engaged in other activities aside from concentrating on the road.

ALSO SEE: Volvo's in-car cameras will spot, slow, or stop drunk or distracted drivers

Leading the pack in distracted driving is the Millennial generation with 88 percent admitting they have engaged in distracted driving. Baby Boomers are least likely to check their phones and become distracted, per the results, with 67 percent claiming they've looked at their phones while driving.