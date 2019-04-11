2019 VW Atlas expands turbo-4 engine availability, again

More versions of the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas are again available with a turbo-4 base engine.

Cars Direct reported Wednesday that VW introduced an Atlas SE 2.0T trim with a starting price of $35,090. For buyers, it offers them a way to add in more premium features while skipping the more powerful but thirstier 3.6-liter V-6 engine. After VW axed the turbo-4 from many trims, buyers seeking the engine were relegated to the entry-level S model. Although the base model sports the 2.0-liter turbo-4, it lacks a lot of optional equipment buyers look for in the segment.

The new Atlas SE 2.0T adds in synthetic leather seats that are heated up front, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless ignition, and an 8-speaker audio system with upgraded infotainment software

Buyers will also now be able to add in various option groups such as the Technology Package with active safety features that are not available on the S trim. The price point makes it $3,200 more than the base S model and $1,400 less than the SE V6 trim.

However, buyers keen on adding all-wheel drive will need to pony up for the V-6. VW does not offer AWD with the turbo-4 engine on the Atlas crossover SUV.