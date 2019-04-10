Crossover SUVs compared, Building a Volvo, Fisker Karma recall: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2019 Subaru Forester: Compare Cars

A road in the woods diverges, and compact crossovers take the one more traveled.

NYC not happy with its first on-road facial recognition tech trial

New York City played host to the state's first attempt at using facial recognition camera trials on its bridges and tunnels, but the trial didn't go quite according to plan.

British startup says its self-driving car doesn't need fancy tech

A British startup says it doesn't need the expensive sensing tech found in most self-driving cars and has opted instead to use cameras and artificial intelligence software that learns how drivers react to real-world situations

Motor Authority builds a 2019 Volvo S60

From Motor Authority:

I work the line: What it’s like to assemble a 2019 Volvo S60

Owen Kowalski motions me over toward some fragile-looking glass while he explains how I can get through the next half-hour without breaking things and making his day go sour. His red beard gets wide with a smile, and he looks relieved when he hears I’ve done a little of this before.

Aston Martin provides look at production of DB4 GT Zagato continuation cars

Aston Martin is building 19 additional examples of the DB4 GT Zagato of the 1960s to mark this year's centennial of Italian design house Zagato, which has been helping to design special Aston Martins for the past 60 years.

2020 Toyota Highlander teased ahead of New York auto show debut

Nearly ready to show off the 2020 Highlander, Toyota released a teaser for the three-row crossover SUV. It's not the typical shadowy image we're used to seeing. Instead, Toyota opted to create a piece of art.

2009 Fisker Karma prototype

From Green Car Reports:

Karma gets hit with Fisker recall over airbags

The Takata air-bag inflator recall is the largest recall in automotive history and it's affected automakers from every corner of market.

What kind of racing can best stoke interest in electric vehicles? Twitter poll results

Our readers may be having a change of heart when it comes to electric-car racing based on the results of our latest Twitter poll.

Ford develops software to target most effective places for public chargers

More electric cars need more electric chargers—especially in and around cities.