Mercedes-Benz CLA35 AMG, Mid-engine Corvette, Kia Soul EV: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA35 AMG debuts: A stylish 302-hp firecracker

Don't let its suave looks fool you: The 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA35 AMG that debuted Monday is a 302-horsepower muscle machine in a tight-fitting track suit.

London begins charging drivers of older cars to curb pollution

Beginning last week, drivers of most diesel vehicles and all older cars will pay an extra charge to enter certain parts of London. The Ultra Low Emissions Zone rules went into effect, which are intended to discourage driving older, higher polluting cars into central London.

Redesigned Nissan Frontier due for 2021

The Nissan Frontier is finally ready an overhaul as the mid-size truck segment grows increasingly crowded.

2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette logos via GM-Trucks.com

Opinion: The mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette shouldn't be a Corvette

The mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette will debut in 2019 even though it shouldn’t. At least not as a Corvette.

2020 Hyundai Venue SUV bound for 2019 New York auto show

Get ready for a Hyundai crossover SUV even more affordable than the Kona which starts at $20,000.

Lexus LM minivan teased ahead of 2019 Shanghai auto show

Lexus finally got around to adding a third row on its RX in 2017 but over in China the brand is about to go even bigger.

2020 Kia Soul EV first drive - South Korea - April 2019

2020 Kia Soul EV first drive review: 243 electric miles in the box

I’m snaking the 2020 Kia Soul EV around a bend in the Korean countryside, happy to push faster after weathering Seoul’s famous morning traffic earlier, but I can’t escape two recurring thoughts. The first is that, if anything, real-time range estimates are conservative, or at the very least, nearer to the real world than ever before. The second is just how quick and almost unnecessarily dynamic this new car is.

Ford Explorer Plug-In Hybrid released for Europe

Ford made big news with its new Escape Hybrid and plug-in hybrid last Tuesday, but they weren't the only new plug-in SUVs the company announced