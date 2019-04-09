Philadelphia looks at adding a congestion fee

Philadelphia may follow in New York City's tire tracks by adding a traffic congestion fee in busy parts of the City of Brotherly Love.

Local NBC News affiliate NBC 10 reported last week that there are no proposals or timelines on the table, but the Philadelphia mayor's office is considering a congestion price table to charge drivers entering the city during certain times and days. The mayor's office reiterated that the idea is still in very early stages of discussion and the city plans to watch how New York City implements its own congestion charge.

READ THIS: Driving in New York may be (even more) expensive soon

The Big Apple's congestion fee will go into effect no earlier than Dec. 31, 2020. Only then will drivers face the extra charge entering certain parts of Manhattan. Final details on the charge haven't been hashed out, but one proposal suggests a $12 fee per car entering, according to The Register-Mail. Early studies show New York City's congestion charge will reduce traffic by around 13 percent and provide a revenue stream of $1.3 billion. The revenue is set to fund repairs and upgrades to the mass transit system.

ALSO SEE: LA area floats possible congestion charge to reduce traffic in parts of city

A study released in February by traffic analysts at INRIX showed Philadelphia is the ninth most congested city in the U.S., which likely spurred conversations about a potential fee.

Congestion charges also help reduce pollution in metropolitan areas. London is perhaps a prime example, which implemented a congestion charge years ago. This month, the city also began charging drivers of older cars and diesel vehicles more to enter ultra-low emissions zones to further curb pollutions.

A third U.S. metro area has congestion fees on the table. The Los Angeles area may also run a trial in the Santa Monica area to help reduce gridlock.