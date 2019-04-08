2019 VW Jetta crash test, Spring car cleaning, Ford Explorer Hybrid: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz Senior Editor
April 8, 2019

2019 VW Jetta earns five-star crash-test rating

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta compact sedan earned a five-star crash-test rating from the federal government, the automaker said Thursday.

Buy a car and Hyundai could pay off some of your student loan debt

A trial program that launched Tuesday in California and Arizona may provide new-car buyers saddled with student debt with up to $900 toward their education loans if the take delivery of a new Hyundai by September 30.

Higher speed limits mean more road deaths, study finds

Rising speed limits in the U.S. are to blame a spike in highway fatalities, the IIHS said Thursday.

AMMO detailing tips to rid a car of salt

From Motor Authority:

How to spring clean a car without fancy equipment

As many parts of the world begin to thaw after winter, it's time to give the cars a much-needed bath after months of snow, salt, slush and other road debris.

Fisker recruits ex-Toyota and VW manufacturing exec for 300-mile electric SUV

Fisker has recruited a former top manufacturing executive at Toyota and Volkswagen to help lay the groundwork for production of an electric SUV to rival the Tesla Model Y.

BMW explains the science of 0-60 mph times

The 0-60 mph time has been a measure of performance for a long time and cars have continued to reduce their times over decades.

2019 Ford Explorer Plug-In Hybrid

From Green Car Reports:

Ford Explorer Plug-In Hybrid released for Europe

Ford made big news with its new Escape Hybrid and plug-in hybrid last Tuesday, but they weren't the only new plug-in SUVs the company announced.

German prosecutors find collusion between automakers over diesel emissions

The Mueller report may not show collusion between Russia and President Trump's campaign, but European anti-trust regulators say they have found collusion among German automakers to avoid cleaning up tailpipe emissions.

Towing a camper with a Tesla Model X: Thank Elon for Superchargers!

Towing a camper with an electric SUV may be the ultimate test of any fast-charger network. And, for one couple at least, Tesla has passed.

